Seven Post Investment Office LP Purchases Shares of 11,981 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,482,000 after acquiring an additional 801,560 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,496,000 after acquiring an additional 779,979 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 671,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,631,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,704. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

