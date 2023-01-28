Short Interest in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Decreases By 36.4%

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,500 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 688,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Aura Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:AURA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 119,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Aura Biosciences news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 2,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $25,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,725.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Michael Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,264,396 shares of company stock valued at $15,166,660 and have sold 4,802 shares valued at $59,796. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 301,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 202,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Featured Stories

