Short Interest in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Decreases By 44.4%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRIVW remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,983. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

