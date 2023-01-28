Short Interest in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Grows By 93.7%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the December 31st total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management lowered Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biocept in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Biocept Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOC remained flat at $0.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,454. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 32.99% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Further Reading

