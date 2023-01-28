Short Interest in BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Drops By 66.7%

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BPER Banca from €1.60 ($1.74) to €1.70 ($1.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

Get BPER Banca alerts:

BPER Banca Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPXXY remained flat at $4.80 during trading on Friday. 78 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. BPER Banca has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

BPER Banca Company Profile

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.