Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Rises By 65.2%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVVBY traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,779. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of C$42.58 and a 12-month high of C$60.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.06.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

