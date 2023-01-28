Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Increases By 16.7%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBFV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 2,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $110.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.58.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.