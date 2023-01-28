Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Increases By 66.7%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLZNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Clariant from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Clariant Trading Down 0.8 %

CLZNY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307. Clariant has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

Read More

