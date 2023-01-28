Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Rises By 36.2%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,200 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

flatexDEGIRO Price Performance

OTCMKTS FNNTF remained flat at $6.10 on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNNTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.78) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on flatexDEGIRO from €11.00 ($11.96) to €9.00 ($9.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised flatexDEGIRO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($27.17) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

