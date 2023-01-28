Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Rises By 33.3%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Fletcher Building Price Performance

Fletcher Building has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Further Reading

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

