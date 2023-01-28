Short Interest in Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Grows By 100.0%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Foxby Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FXBY remained flat at $13.80 during trading on Friday. Foxby has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15.

Get Foxby alerts:

Foxby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Foxby Corp. operates as a closed end management investment company. Its non-fundamental investment objective is total return which it seeks from growth of capital and from income by investment in securities of any type, unlimited by the issuer’s industry, location, or market capitalization. The fund invests in equity and fixed income securities of both new and seasoned U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Foxby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.