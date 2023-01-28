Short Interest in Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Grows By 100.0%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Foxby Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FXBY remained flat at $13.80 during trading on Friday. Foxby has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15.
Foxby Company Profile
