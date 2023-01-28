Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expands By 78.0%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the December 31st total of 33,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 12,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,457. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 million, a PE ratio of -367.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
