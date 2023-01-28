Short Interest in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC) Rises By 28.3%

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $8,369,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gesher I Acquisition by 1,459.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 358,765 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $667,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Gesher I Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Gesher I Acquisition Trading Down 21.8 %
About Gesher I Acquisition
Gesher I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily focus on cannabis industry. Gesher I Acquisition Corp.
See Also
