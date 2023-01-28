Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Increases By 132.5%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 132.5% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Global by 36.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 111,036 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Global by 79.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 70,625 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Global by 82.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Price Performance

Shares of HGBL stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.68. 170,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 15.97%.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

