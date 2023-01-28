Short Interest in Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Increases By 104.7%

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the December 31st total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $13.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. Hufvudstaden AB has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

