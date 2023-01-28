Short Interest in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Increases By 34.9%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Humanigen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Humanigen by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Humanigen by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Humanigen by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,367,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth $155,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Humanigen Price Performance

Shares of HGEN remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.89. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $4.11.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.