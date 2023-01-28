Short Interest in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Increases By 34.9%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Humanigen by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Humanigen by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Humanigen by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,367,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth $155,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.
