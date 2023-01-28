Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Decreases By 22.8%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IMPACT Silver Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

