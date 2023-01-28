Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Decreases By 22.8%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
IMPACT Silver Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.51.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
