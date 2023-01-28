Short Interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Decreases By 22.6%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 664,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.64. 447,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,056. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,870.85% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

INFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

