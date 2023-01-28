Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Increases By 106.4%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the December 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PGJ traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $33.67. 217,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,042. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
