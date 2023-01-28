Short Interest in Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Rises By 28.6%

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

KCLI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 296. The firm has a market cap of $258.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.19%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

