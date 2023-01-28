Short Interest in Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Decreases By 22.7%

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,454,200 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 1,880,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,847.3 days.
Melco International Development Stock Performance
Shares of MDEVF stock remained flat at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Melco International Development has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.
About Melco International Development
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melco International Development (MDEVF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.