Short Interest in Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Decreases By 22.7%

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,454,200 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 1,880,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,847.3 days.

Melco International Development Stock Performance

Shares of MDEVF stock remained flat at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Melco International Development has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Get Melco International Development alerts:

About Melco International Development

(Get Rating)

See Also

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.