Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Expands By 120.4%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS MBGYY traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.72. 107,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,269. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1-year low of C$12.42 and a 1-year high of C$21.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBGYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

