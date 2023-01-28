Short Interest in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER) Rises By 368.2%

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 368.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNER. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mount Rainier Acquisition alerts:

Mount Rainier Acquisition Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of RNER stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 4,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

About Mount Rainier Acquisition

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mount Rainier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Rainier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.