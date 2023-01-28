Short Interest in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Rises By 632.5%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, an increase of 632.5% from the December 31st total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 418,384 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

NextPlay Technologies Stock Up 13.6 %

NASDAQ:NXTP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 186,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,327. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. NextPlay Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies ( NASDAQ:NXTP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,295.88% and a negative return on equity of 60.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextPlay Technologies will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.