Short Interest in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Expands By 176.9%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the December 31st total of 76,500 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Palisade Bio Trading Up 0.9 %

PALI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 375,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,702. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $985,600.00, a P/E ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. Palisade Bio has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $81.00.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Palisade Bio will post -25.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio

About Palisade Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477,840 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio during the third quarter valued at about $559,000.

(Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.