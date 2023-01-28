Short Interest in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Expands By 176.9%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the December 31st total of 76,500 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Palisade Bio Trading Up 0.9 %
PALI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 375,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,702. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $985,600.00, a P/E ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. Palisade Bio has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $81.00.
Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Palisade Bio will post -25.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio
About Palisade Bio
Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palisade Bio (PALI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.