Short Interest in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Decreases By 38.4%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,900 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 420,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of PyroGenesis Canada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYR. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,088 shares during the period. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 82,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,702. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $211.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -0.12. PyroGenesis Canada has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada ( NASDAQ:PYR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative net margin of 191.40% and a negative return on equity of 133.83%.

(Get Rating)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.