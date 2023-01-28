Short Interest in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Increases By 20.2%

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.16. 238,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,837. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.