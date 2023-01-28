Short Interest in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Expands By 29.7%

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 256,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.48.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

