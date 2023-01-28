Short Interest in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA) Drops By 91.1%

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the December 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCMA remained flat at $10.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,440. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,259,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 796,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 11.7% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 821,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 90.7% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 333,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 158,753 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Company Profile

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

