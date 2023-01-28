Short Interest in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Rises By 26.2%

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEVN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 54,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,176. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

