Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Expands By 54.1%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Spearmint Resources Stock Performance
Shares of SPMTF remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spearmint Resources (SPMTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.