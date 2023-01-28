Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Expands By 54.1%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Spearmint Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SPMTF remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources, Inc acquires, explores and develops mineral properties. Its projects include Chibougamau Vanadium, Gold Mountain, Prickle , Carscallen, Safari Copper, Hammernose Gold, Goose Gold, Carscallen West Gold, Case Lake South Cesium, Escape Lake North PGM, River Valley East Platinum-Palladium, Perron-East Gold, El North Nickel, Golden Triangle gold, Neba Gold-Copper, and Clayton Valley.

