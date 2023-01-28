Short Interest in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Grows By 34.2%

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,620,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 13,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,314,000 after acquiring an additional 943,921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.69. 5,215,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,010,424. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

