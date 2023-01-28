Short Interest in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Grows By 34.2%

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,620,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 13,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.
In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.69. 5,215,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,010,424. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.
