Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Declines By 92.1%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,600 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 11,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,558. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $54.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

