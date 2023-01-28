SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Short Interest Up 25.9% in January

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,682. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000.

About SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

