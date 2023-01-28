Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after buying an additional 214,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after buying an additional 7,816,470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,347,000 after buying an additional 2,111,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after buying an additional 1,441,584 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $105.38 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $267.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 868,963 shares of company stock valued at $88,258,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.