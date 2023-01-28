Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Down 96.7% in January

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sims Stock Performance

Shares of SMSMY remained flat at $10.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647. Sims has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMSMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sims in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

