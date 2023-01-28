Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Short Interest Up 29.8% in January

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,955,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,973,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $39.56. 107,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.25 million, a PE ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 0.49. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

