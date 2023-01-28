Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Short Interest Up 29.8% in January

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Insider Activity at Simulations Plus
In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,955,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,973,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Simulations Plus Price Performance
SLP stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $39.56. 107,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.25 million, a PE ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 0.49. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.