Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Up 733.3% in January

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SPXCY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.56. Singapore Exchange has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $111.50.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.