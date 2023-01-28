SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.9 days.

SMC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMECF traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.22. SMC has a one year low of $370.25 and a one year high of $620.75.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

