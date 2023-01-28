SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.9 days.
SMC Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMECF traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.22. SMC has a one year low of $370.25 and a one year high of $620.75.
About SMC
