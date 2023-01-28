SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the December 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SoftBank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOBKY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 93,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,418. SoftBank has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

