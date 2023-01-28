SouthState Co. (SSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on February 17th

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

SouthState has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. SouthState has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SouthState to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

SouthState Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. SouthState has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $91.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,557. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth $76,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth $238,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

