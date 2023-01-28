SouthState Corp Grows Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.1 %

DLTR stock opened at $150.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.