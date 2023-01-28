SouthState Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,792 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in American Express by 29.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in American Express by 4.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in American Express by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Trading Up 10.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

NYSE:AXP opened at $172.31 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average of $150.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.