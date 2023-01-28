SouthState Corp Has $655,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $127.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $159.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day moving average of $124.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

