SouthState Corp Has $720,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.08. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $160.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

