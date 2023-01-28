Spire Wealth Management Has $1.29 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,236 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.73.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.