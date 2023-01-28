Spire Wealth Management Purchases 12,363 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of FLEX LNG worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in FLEX LNG by 30.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLNG. Pareto Securities cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEX LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Research analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

