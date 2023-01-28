Spire Wealth Management Sells 488 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $373.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
