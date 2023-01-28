Spire Wealth Management Sells 488 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $373.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.