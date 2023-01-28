Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77, RTT News reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $118.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $123.69.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on STLD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

