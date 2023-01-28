Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 6,052 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.34% of PTC worth $41,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $43,148,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of PTC by 27.5% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,796,000 after acquiring an additional 327,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 710.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,046,000 after buying an additional 266,274 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,870,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,568,590.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $135.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average of $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.